Canada

Québec solidaire to swear oath to King with plans to table bill to make pledge optional

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2022 10:18 am
Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois speaks to supporters at QS headquarters on election night in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois speaks to supporters at QS headquarters on election night in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The 11 recently elected members of Québec solidaire are no longer refusing to swear an oath of office to King Charles III.

Spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says party members will take the oath so that they can enter the legislature and quickly table a bill to make the pledge optional.

Quebec solidaire’s reversal is in reaction to a decision earlier this week by the Speaker of the legislature, who said the oath to the King was mandatory and authorized the sergeant-at-arms to expel members who don’t comply.

Read more: Quebec government says it is ready to make oath of office to the King optional

Nadeau-Dubois’ decision isolates the three recently elected members of the Parti Québécois, who continue to refuse to swear the oath to the King.

Nadeau-Dubois says the Speaker’s decision is disappointing, but the Québec solidaire spokesman says that to pass a law making the oath optional, his party needs to sit in the legislature.

Coalition Avenir Québec house leader Simon Jolin-Barrette has said the government is ready to move quickly to make the oath optional.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

