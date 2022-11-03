Moderna shares drop as company cuts COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast on supply woes

Send this page to someone via email

Moderna Inc. cut its annual sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, citing short-term supply constraints that would push some deliveries to next year, sending its shares down nearly 11 per cent before the bell.

It now expects vaccine sales of US$18 billion to US$19 billion this year compared to a prior forecast of US$21 billion due to delays at its contract manufacturing partner.

Demand for original coronavirus vaccines too has taken a hit in international markets as countries complete primary vaccine campaigns, while the roll out of updated Omicron-tailored boosters has been slow in the United States and Europe.

Some U.S. pharmacies in September had reported that government supply of Moderna’s updated shot remains limited, causing appointments for the product to vary across the country.

Moderna’s weak forecast comes just two days after rival Pfizer Inc’s quarterly sales of its COVID-19 vaccine exceeded market expectations and the drugmaker raised the full-year sales view for its shots.

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said Wall Street’s expectations for the shot were too high and Moderna’s forecast was “a stretch.”

Its sales of US$3.36 billion in the third quarter missed Wall Street estimates of US$3.53 billion. The company said the lower sales was due to the timing of market authorization for bivalent booster shots and the related manufacturing ramp-up.

0:22 Canada will have ‘enough supply’ of Moderna’s Omicron booster for everyone 18+ over: Njoo

It also reported a US$333 million charge on vaccines that had expired or were about to expire before being used and US$209 million in expenses for unutilized manufacturing capacity.

Moderna expects US$4.5 billion to US$5.5 billion in sales from signed contracts for its COVID-19 shots in 2023.

The biotech company’s shares were trading lower at US$131.83.