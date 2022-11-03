Environment Canada: Central Ontario region blanketed in fog for 2nd day in a row

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada issued a fog warning for the Barrie, Orillia and Midland area for the second morning in a row Thursday.

The weather agency warned that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near-zero in some areas.

The fog is expected to dissipate later Thursday morning.

Communities impacted include:

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations, the weather agency warns.

Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.