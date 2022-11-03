Environment Canada: Central Ontario region blanketed in fog for 2nd day in a row

Environment Canada issued a fog warning for the Barrie, Orillia and Midland area for the second morning in a row Thursday.
The weather agency warned that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near-zero in some areas.
The fog is expected to dissipate later Thursday morning.
Communities impacted include:
- Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale
- Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake
- Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations, the weather agency warns.
Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
