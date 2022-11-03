Journalist Lisa LaFlamme among luminaries to be invested into Order of Canada

See more sharing options

Former CTV national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme is among the luminaries set to be invested into the Order of Canada.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will decorate 44 appointees at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Thursday morning.

LaFlamme was named an officer of the order in 2019.

A citation for her investiture hails LaFlamme as one of Canada’s most recognizable journalists and an “inspirational role model in news broadcasting.”

LaFlamme’s abrupt dismissal from CTV’s flagship newscast in August prompted surprise and concern that she may have been ousted due to her appearance, which Bell Media has denied.

Other honourees expected to receive their insignia Thursday include brewer John Sleeman, Cirque du Soleil co-founder Gilles Ste-Croix and race car driver Ron Fellows.