Canada

Journalist Lisa LaFlamme among luminaries to be invested into Order of Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2022 8:23 am
CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme ‘blindsided’ by Bell Media’s decision to end her contract
WATCH: Former CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme 'blindsided' by Bell Media's decision to end her contract – Aug 15, 2022

Former CTV national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme is among the luminaries set to be invested into the Order of Canada.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will decorate 44 appointees at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Thursday morning.

LaFlamme was named an officer of the order in 2019.

Read more: Lisa LaFlamme exit: Will an independent workplace review make a difference?

A citation for her investiture hails LaFlamme as one of Canada’s most recognizable journalists and an “inspirational role model in news broadcasting.”

LaFlamme’s abrupt dismissal from CTV’s flagship newscast in August prompted surprise and concern that she may have been ousted due to her appearance, which Bell Media has denied.

Other honourees expected to receive their insignia Thursday include brewer John Sleeman, Cirque du Soleil co-founder Gilles Ste-Croix and race car driver Ron Fellows.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

