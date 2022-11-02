Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

North Korea launches ballistic missile over Japan, prompting warnings to seek shelter

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 2, 2022 7:27 pm
Click to play video: 'North Korea fires 2 missiles toward eastern waters after US, South Korea military drills'
North Korea fires 2 missiles toward eastern waters after US, South Korea military drills
WATCH: North Korea fires 2 missiles toward eastern waters after US, South Korea military drills – Oct 9, 2022

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Thursday that flew over Japanese territory, according to alerts in Japan, a day after the nuclear-armed North fired at least 23 missiles, including one that landed off South Korea’s coast for the first time.

Residents in central Japan were warned to shelter indoors, according to the Japanese government’s broadcast warning system.

South Korea’s military also reported the missile launch, which was over North Korea’s east coast.

The Yonhap news agency reported the missile went through stage separation, suggesting it may be a long-range weapon.

Trending Now

Read more: South Korea issues air raid alert in response to North Korean missile launches

North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea’s coast, which South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described as “territorial encroachment” and Washington denounced as “reckless”.

Story continues below advertisement

That was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South’s waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day. South Korea issued rare air raid warnings and launched its own missiles in response.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Chris Reese and Lincoln Feast)

North KoreaSouth KoreaJapanKoreaNorth Korea missileNorth Korea missile launchNorth Korea missile testsNorth Korea newsNorth Korea ballistic missilesouth korea news
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers