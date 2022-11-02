6 arrested after OPP seize drugs, stolen vehicles, $40K in Trent Hills, Norwood area

Northumberland OPP say an extensive drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of six people on Wednesday morning.
As part of the investigation, police around 6 a.m. executed six simultaneous search warrants at residences in the Municipality of Trent Hills and Asphodel-Norwood Township.
Investigators seized a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, Percocet pills, two motor vehicles, two motorcycles, ammunition and $40,000 in cash.
Six individuals were arrested:
Stephen Dunkley, 37, of Trent Hills was charged with
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- Possession of prohibited device or ammunition
Trevor Jones, 46, of Trent Hills was charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (outside Canada)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (in Canada).
Kyle Langford, 35, of Trent Hills, was charged with:
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Operation while prohibited
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose
Cody Whitley, 31, of Trent Hills, was charged:
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (in Canada)
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.
Dunkley, Jones, Langford and Whitley were each released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 14.
Gordon Graham, 61 of Trent Hills was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, other drugs) and three counts of failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court.
He was held for a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg later Wednesday.
Ronald Untalan, 48, of Trent Hills was charged with:
- Four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (in Canada).
OPP say Untalan had a bail hearing on Wednesday and was remanded into custody to appear in court in Cobourg again on Nov. 30.
The investigation remains ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://www.stopcrimehere.ca.
The investigation included the Peterborough/Northumberland OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), in conjunction with the Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, East Region CSCU, Orillia CSCU, City of Kawartha Lakes CSCU, Nottawasaga CSCU, the OPP’s tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team and canine Unit (K9), and the Peterborough Police Service.
