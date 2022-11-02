Kamsack RCMP charge 2 men from Keeseekoose First Nation for break-and-enter incidents

Send this page to someone via email

The Kamsack RCMP investigated a break and enter and theft that occurred at a local business where one man has been arrested but the other remains at large.

Twenty-six-year-old Sterling Quewezance from the Keeseekoose First Nation faces several charges including break and enter, theft over $5,000 and theft of a vehicle.

Police stated in a release that the incident occurred on Oct. 31, 2022, around 7:00 a.m. at a Kamsack business and was subsequently reported to Kamsack RCMP.

“On November 1st, Kamsack RCMP attended a residence on Keeseekoose First Nation and arrested an adult male as a result of investigation,” stated police. “Over $5000 worth of miscellaneous goods reported stolen were also recovered.”

As a result of the continued investigation, police charged 38-year-old Aaron Quewezance, also from Keeseekoose First Nation, with break and enter, theft over $5,000 and many others.

Police are unable to locate him and are requesting for the public’s assistance in locating Aaron Quewezance as there is a warrant for his arrest. His is described as five-feet-three-inches tall, 121 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. Police stated that he may be driving a dark grey minivan with an unknown Saskatchewan license plate.

Kamsack RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact 306-542-5560 or your local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Sterling Quewezance appeared on his charges on Nov. 2,, 2022, in Kamsack Provincial Court and was remanded into custody until Nov. 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. It is not known if the two suspects are related.

