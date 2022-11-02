Regina Food Bank gets creative to show amount of food needed for families

Send this page to someone via email

A pyramid on display at the Regina Cornwall Centre acts as a visual representation of an affordable food shortage.

The Regina Food Bank is showcasing barrels that are tiered to illustrate the amount of food needed by food bank users each day.

Regina Food vice-president David Froh said they distribute 13,000 pounds of food per day in the city but with donations, every dollar donated secures three meals.

“It’s hard to explain what feeding 12,000 people a month does,” said Froh. “So, we decided to use our art and it’s working. People are stopping, having conversations and thankfully donating.”

The art display was in creation with students from Luther High School who painted spoons to demonstrate that not everyone’s spoons are full. The spoons hang in front of the food barrel tower on the main level of the mall.

This initiative is part of the Regina Food Bank’s Mosaic Million Meal Challenge where they try to raise a million meals in order to address food insecurity in the city. Currently, they are up to 800,000 meals so they are close to their target.

“People are shocked (when) we tell them that we feed 12,000 people a month (and) 41 per cent of which are kids,” said Froh. “The reason is … food’s expensive, but there’s a lot of other reasons, too. It’s getting harder and harder to afford.”

The art display remains up until Nov. 10, 2022, when the food bank hopes to reach their target. For food or monetary donations, please visit the Regina Food Bank website for further details.

