Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Regina Food Bank gets creative to show amount of food needed for families

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 6:21 pm
The Regina Food Bank along with community partners display a barrel pyramid at the Cornwall Centre to visually represent the amount of food they feed people a month. View image in full screen
The Regina Food Bank along with community partners display a barrel pyramid at the Cornwall Centre to visually represent the amount of food they feed people a month. Global Regina still

A pyramid on display at the Regina Cornwall Centre acts as a visual representation of an affordable food shortage.

The Regina Food Bank is showcasing barrels that are tiered to illustrate the amount of food needed by food bank users each day.

Regina Food vice-president David Froh said they distribute 13,000 pounds of food per day in the city but with donations, every dollar donated secures three meals.

Read more: ‘We have nothing’: Regina non-profits seek donations as mercury soars

“It’s hard to explain what feeding 12,000 people a month does,” said Froh. “So, we decided to use our art and it’s working. People are stopping, having conversations and thankfully donating.”

The art display was in creation with students from Luther High School who painted spoons to demonstrate that not everyone’s spoons are full. The spoons hang in front of the food barrel tower on the main level of the mall.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Regina Food Bank ignites discussion about hunger with art'
Regina Food Bank ignites discussion about hunger with art

This initiative is part of the Regina Food Bank’s Mosaic Million Meal Challenge where they try to raise a million meals in order to address food insecurity in the city. Currently, they are up to 800,000 meals so they are close to their target.

Trending Now

Read more: Regina Food Bank and schools partner to curb food insecurity

“People are shocked (when) we tell them that we feed 12,000 people a month (and) 41 per cent of which are kids,” said Froh. “The reason is … food’s expensive, but there’s a lot of other reasons, too. It’s getting harder and harder to afford.”

The art display remains up until Nov. 10, 2022, when the food bank hopes to reach their target. For food or monetary donations, please visit the Regina Food Bank website for further details.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Regina Food Bank announces Mosaic Million Meal Challenge'
Regina Food Bank announces Mosaic Million Meal Challenge
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsFood BankFood Insecurityfood shortageCornwall CentreRegina Food Bank
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers