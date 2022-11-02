Merritt man makes plans for ‘unbelievable’ windfall

Send this page to someone via email

Sweet, salty ocean air awaits Merritt resident Richard Carmichael, who recently won $500,000.

He has his sights set on the Oregon Coast after landing the half-million-dollar Daily Grand prize from the Oct. 3 draw. The Merritt resident purchased his ticket from the Pharmasave on Garcia Street.

“It doesn’t seem real… you don’t expect it to be you and all of a sudden it is,” he said.

Aside from a road trip to Oregon, Carmichael plans to enjoy some camping trips and will make some investments.

“It’s more or less a safety net.”

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $8 million in winnings from Daily Grand.

Daily Grand is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Mondays and Thursdays after 7:30 p.m. with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.