Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec premier says province can’t take in more immigrants after feds set 500K target

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2022 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'Canada announces new immigration target of 500K per year by 2025'
Canada announces new immigration target of 500K per year by 2025
The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada, with a goal of seeing 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025. Immigration Minister Sean Fraser revealed the new targets Tuesday, saying the move is necessary to ensure Canada’s economic prosperity.

Quebec Premier François Legault is maintaining that the province cannot accept more than 50,000 immigrants a year despite Ottawa’s plans to significantly raise the country’s immigration levels.

Legault told reporters Wednesday that the federal government needs to understand that Quebec is facing a special challenge to preserve the French language.

The premier’s comments are in reaction to the federal government announcing Tuesday that it intends to welcome about 500,000 annual newcomers to Canada by 2025. By comparison, the Immigration Department says 405,000 permanent residents were admitted last year.

Trending Now

Read more: Ottawa raises immigration targets with new goal of 500K per year by 2025

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday that immigration done correctly can help address labour shortages in Quebec and that Ottawa would be there to help the province create more economic growth.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s immigration agreement with Ottawa permits the province to welcome a percentage of newcomers equal to its demographic weight in the country — 23 per cent — which would equal about 115,000 people should Canada accept 500,000 immigrants a year.

Legault says the most annual immigrants the province can properly integrate is 50,000, adding that even the most ambitious plan presented by a political party during the recent provincial election set a maximum target of 80,000 newcomers.

Justin TrudeauQuebec politicsImmigrationFrancois LegaultCanadian Governmentlabour shortageQuebec immigrationCanada Immigrationfrench languageImmigration To QuebecCanada immigration levels
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers