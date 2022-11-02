Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 2

See more sharing options

Movember and men’s health, decluttering in Décor and Design and rock climbing at Clip ‘n Climb in Experience Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Changing the face of men’s health with the Movember movement

Movember Canada is the leading charity dedicated to changing the face of men’s health.

Movember — running for the month of November — is raising awareness about physical and mental health affecting men.

Shane DeMerchant with the organization talks about the importance of the initiative, how it is raising awareness and the impact on men’s health research.

4:35 Changing the face of men’s health with the Movember movement

Reducing clutter and getting organized: Décor and Design

Reducing clutter can decrease the amount of housework by up to 40 per cent, according to a recent survey.

Karen Palibroda from Metric Design explains ways people can be better organized with several budget-friendly options.

3:19 Reducing clutter and getting organized: Décor and Design

Rock climbing at Clip ‘n Climb: Experience Saskatoon

Owner Aron Cory says there is something for everyone at Clip ‘n Climb Saskatoon.

He says climbing is an activity for everyone, and the facility offers a mix of climbing and obstacle course elements.

Learn more about Clip ‘n Climb Saskatoon in Experience Saskatoon.

3:41 Rock climbing at Clip ‘n Climb: Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Snowfall warning for parts of Saskatchewan — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Nov. 2, morning SkyTracker forecast.

