Google looks to grow in Montreal with new 5-floor sprawling office space

The doors are officially open at Google’s new and spacious office in Montreal as part of the tech giant’s ongoing expansion in Canada.

The new workplace on Viger Street, which spans five floors, was inaugurated Wednesday. The opening comes less than two years after the announcement that the company was going to bolster its presence in the country with three new offices in Quebec and Ontario.

The sprawling space was designed to emphasize sustainability and pay tribute to the city. It is also inspired by a few of Montreal’s different neighbourhoods, including Chinatown and Little Italy.

Some of the features include a nod to the famously bright red Farine Five Roses sign while a blue wall is adorned with a fleur-de-lys, a reference to the province’s flag. The company also chose to bring in art from local artists to decorate the area.

Google first came to the country in 2001. Three years later, the first Montreal office opened with only a trio of workers. In February 2020, it announced it was growing the city’s office with this space.

Now, the latest location will house different teams within the company that work on a variety of different Google projects. The tech giant accounts for about 300 employees in the city, but the workplace can accommodate up to 1,000 people.

The company also has options to lease more space in the building if necessary.

“We needed a building that would allow us to grow and McGill College [the street where the old offices were located] did not allow us to grow. That’s why we moved,” said Jean-Phillipe Gauthier, director of platforms and spokesperson for Google Montreal.

“It’s a bit of a ‘Catch 22.’ If you don’t have space, it’s more difficult to convince teams around the world to come and settle here in Montreal.”

As part of the inauguration, the company announced it was committing a total of $2.75 million through various initiatives and grants to “deepen support for Quebec’s technology ecosystem.” Part of the money will be used for Montreal’s Artificial Intelligence Institute (MILA).

Sabrina Geremia, a vice-president and managing director with Google Canada, said they view themselves as an “anchor tenant of this amazing community” after nearly 20 years and felt it was important to give back.

“This is a new office that we’re gathering people — some of the best and brightest minds — to build products for the world,” she said.

“But it’s also about investing in the community. We want to see Montreal grow and retain its world leading status as a pillar of technological development.”

— with files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant, Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press