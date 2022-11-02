Winnipeg to enjoy one more day of above-average temperatures

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s streak of unusually warm weather is about to run out, but the above-normal temperatures are set to continue for one more day.

Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Fulton told 680 CJOB’s The Start the city can expect to top out around 19 degrees Celsius on Wednesday — just a couple of degrees shy of the record for Nov. 2, which is a balmy 21.7 C.

“Those southerly winds, that’s the warm air kind of rushing into that low. … So it’ll be a breezy day, but it’ll be a nice, warm wind,” Fulton said.

“It’s pretty unusual — I probably can count on one hand the number of times I remember it being this warm in November.

“It does happen, and it’s really nice when you get a chance to experience it, because you know that winter is right around the corner. … So enjoy the day, especially if you’re able to get outside today.”

Highs for the rest of the week are expected to drop into the single digits, and Winnipeg’s warmth appears to be skipping northern Manitoba, where there are snowfall warnings in effect.