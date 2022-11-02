Toronto police recover carjacked Mercedes, 2 suspects arrested

See more sharing options

Toronto police say they have recovered a Mercedes and arrested two men after the driver was carjacked at gunpoint.

Police said the armed carjacking was reported at Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police allege a white Mercedes E450 was taken at gunpoint. Police say a gun was fired but no one was injured.

The stolen Mercedes was then located in the west end near Highway 401 and Weston Road, investigators said.

Two men had fled on foot and one suspect was initially caught and arrested, police said.

Investigators said a short time later the second outstanding suspect was arrested.

