Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police recover carjacked Mercedes, 2 suspects arrested

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 7:08 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they have recovered a Mercedes and arrested two men after the driver was carjacked at gunpoint.

Police said the armed carjacking was reported at Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police allege a white Mercedes E450 was taken at gunpoint. Police say a gun was fired but no one was injured.

Read more: Police look to ID suspects in ‘pickpocket style thefts’ at Toronto nightclubs

The stolen Mercedes was then located in the west end near Highway 401 and Weston Road, investigators said.

Trending Now

Two men had fled on foot and one suspect was initially caught and arrested, police said.

Investigators said a short time later the second outstanding suspect was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto PoliceCarjackingstolen carsMercedesToronto CarjackingToronto armed carjackingToronto cars stolenMercedes E450
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers