Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ leader Pat King to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2022 6:27 am
Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry reveals death threat against Freeland as convoy leaders testify'
Emergencies Act inquiry reveals death threat against Freeland as convoy leaders testify
WATCH: Emergencies Act inquiry reveals death threat against Freeland as convoy leaders testify

More key “Freedom Convoy” players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter’s weeks-long protests – including high-profile organizer Pat King.

The Public Order Emergency Commission heard evidence Tuesday that other participants had concerns about King’s involvement after he posted a video suggesting violence against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Read more: ‘Occupying’ Ottawa was never part of convoy plan, organizers tell inquiry

King is facing charges of perjury, obstruction of justice, mischief and intimidation for his role in the protest, and was released on bail in July.

Keith Wilson, the main lawyer representing the convoy, is also scheduled to testify today at the inquiry, which is investigating the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to clear protesters from Ottawa streets in February.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Tom Marazzo, an ex-military member who joined the convoy once it arrived in Ottawa to assist with logistics, will also take the stand.

Other organizers told the inquiry Tuesday that the demonstration had no leader and there were power struggles among them.

Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry: Convoy organizer says they tried to quell honking'
Emergencies Act inquiry: Convoy organizer says they tried to quell honking
Freedom ConvoyEmergencies ActOttawa protestsEmergencies Act inquiryconvoy to ottawa 2022freedom convoy protestsPat KingPublic Order Emergency CommissionPat King freedom convoyfreedom convoy organizersEmergencies Act useFreedom Convoy protests 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers