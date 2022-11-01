Menu

Politics

Alberta NDP says B.C. doctor deal a wakeup call to Smith to knock off pseudo-science

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2022 5:35 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. is overhauling the way it pays family doctors'
B.C. is overhauling the way it pays family doctors
B.C. doctors are getting a pay raise under a new provincial payment model. Doctors of BC President Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh speaks about the new compensation plan, and how far it will go towards addressing the critical shortage of family doctors in that province.

The leader of Alberta’s Opposition NDP said the proposed pay deal for B.C. doctors is a wakeup call to Premier Danielle Smith to stop threatening to take a wrecking ball to Alberta’s health system and to end her embrace of pseudo-science.

Rachel Notley said the pay deal shows the race is on for scarce talent in the health field and that the organizational chaos and anti-science bent of Smith’s government is setting Alberta back.

Read more: B.C. makes seismic shift in funding model to retain, attract more family doctors

This week the B.C. government announced a tentative deal that could see a full-time family doctor paid about $385,000 a year — a pay boost of about more than 50 per cent from the current $250,000.

The new system moves away from the fee-for-service model and takes into account factors including time a doctor spends with a patient, the number of patients a doctor sees in a day, and the number of total patients a doctor supports through their office.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New compensation model announced for B.C. doctors'
New compensation model announced for B.C. doctors

Notley said it’s hard to make direct comparisons, but says the B.C. deal appears to be at least as good if not better than Alberta’s.

Alberta’s United Conservative government has had a fractious relationship with physicians that began almost three years ago when it tore up its master agreement with doctors.

Read more: Alberta doctors reach 4-year contract agreement with province

Smith has promised to reorganize health delivery by January, and said health workers will want to come to Alberta because she won’t impose any COVID-19 restrictions and won’t make anyone take a COVID vaccine to come to work.

Read more: Premier Smith says journey to fix Alberta health-care system will be ‘bumpy’ and ‘perilous’

Advertisement
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta healthRachel NotleyUCPAlberta NDPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta doctorsAlberta Health CareDanielle SmithAlberta physicianspseudo-scienceAlberta doctor wages
© 2022 The Canadian Press

