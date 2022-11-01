Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Demolition of Vancouver’s notorious Balmoral hotel to begin in November

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 5:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s notorious Balmoral Hotel to be demolished'
Vancouver’s notorious Balmoral Hotel to be demolished
WATCH: The City of Vancouver has ordered the demolition of the notorious Balmoral Hotel on the Downtown Eastside – Feb 15, 2022

Demolition work on the notorious Balmoral single-room occupancy (SRO) hotel in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside is set to begin in November, the City of Vancouver said Tuesday.

The city expropriated the hotel, along with another DTES SRO, the Regent Hotel, in December 2020 after a multi-year dispute with their owners over repeated bylaw violations and derelict conditions.

Read more: Vancouver’s notorious Balmoral Hotel slated for demolition due to safety risk

It issued an order to tear the Balmoral down in February, citing hazards including rotten floors, beams and walls, damaged electrical systems, moisture and unprotected sprinklers.

On Tuesday, the city issued a media release saying the work to demolish the building would take between 10 and 12 months, and be conducted in a phased approach due to the “age, complexity and condition of the building.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver city crews remove historic neon sign from troubled Balmoral Hotel'
Vancouver city crews remove historic neon sign from troubled Balmoral Hotel

“The City recognizes that the Balmoral was a site of harm and trauma to many and that the demolition of this building will have emotional impact for former residents and their families, friends and community,” it said.

Trending Now

“The City is reaching out to community to seek guidance and involvement in providing respectful, healing and culturally appropriate support and ceremony for community through the building demolition and redevelopment process.”

Read more: Owners of notorious Vancouver SROs fined just $150k over hundreds of violations

The first phase of the project, which will take until spring 2023, will involve the safe removal of hazardous and waste materials.

The city will also demolish two adjacent buildings at 163 and 169 E Hastings St., which were damaged by recent fires.

Story continues below advertisement

Demolition work on the Balmoral itself will run from spring to fall of 2023, and is expected to affect traffic on Hastings Street.

Finally, the site will be filled in and capped with asphalt “to support interim servicing and community uses” while the city works a development plan for new affordable housing on the property.

HousingHomelessnessVancouver housingDemolitionsocial housingVancouver homelessSROBalmoralBalmoral HotelSingle Room Occupancybalmoral demolition
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers