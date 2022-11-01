Puck drops for first neurodiverse hockey program in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

A hockey program tailored to neurodiverse youth dropped the puck for the first time this past Saturday in Dieppe, N.B.

Hockey New Brunswick held its first neurodiverse hockey camp at the UNIplex rink to a sold-out program.

Youth with autism, Down syndrome and other neurodiversity took to the ice and joined in Canada’s beloved sport.

“The response was overwhelming. We had 30 spots and it was sold out in less than 24 hours,” said Nic Jansen, Hockey New Brunswick’s executive director.

“I think there is a need for us to be more inclusive.”

Jansen said the program was initiated by Moncton mother Julie Doucette, whose son, Olivier, has autism and needed an open and supportive space to play the game he loves.

Story continues below advertisement

“My son has always wanted to play hockey but because of his special needs it wasn’t really a good fit,” said Doucette.

Doucette would like to see programs like this in every community across the country so that youth like her son can enjoy a sport that some see as a Canadian rite of passage.

“As soon as it is done he is going to say, ‘When is my next practice?'” she said.

Jansen said the coaches for the program are trained to tailor their coaching to accommodate youth with special needs.

David Melanson is one of those coaches. His own son is on the autism spectrum and he said the program has broken down barriers.

“My son played minor hockey and there were some challenges for him so this is a win-win opportunity to hopefully help future generations. Every child should have an opportunity to play this great game,” said Melanson.

Hockey mom Kiersten Dauphinee said that “to be in a space where people get it is everything.”

Dauphinee choked back tears watching her son skate.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is really hard for them to do sports. Like, we did baseball and had some issues with kids just a bit nervous of him and not really understanding him and not wanting to partner with him. So to be in a space where he is safe and accepted is everything,” she said.

The program runs for 10 weeks and Hockey New Brunswick has plans to expand the pilot project into other communities in the province.