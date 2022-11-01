Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic to close at week’s end

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region is once again closing the doors to its largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

It announced Monday that the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic will be shut down on Sunday after having been reopened for around six weeks to help deal with the demand for booster doses.

The region says it still has appointments available through Sunday, but once it closes, those who still need another dose can get it through their family doctors or at local pharmacies.

A release from the region says, “the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine has been recommended as a booster dose six months after the previous dose (or at a minimum of three months with informed consent).”

The booster dose is expected to provide another layer of protection as the region expects to see increased transmission as we move indoors during colder months.

“The bivalent vaccine has been shown to trigger a strong immune response against the original Omicron virus strain (BA.1) and its subvariants (BA.4 and BA.5,” the release notes.