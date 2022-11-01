Ontario appoints business owner Drew Merrett to Peterborough Police Services Board

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Ontario has appointed businessman Drew Merrett to the Peterborough Police Services Board.

The board made the announcement on Monday, stating that Merrett brings a “wide range of valuable experiences” as a resident and business owner in the city.

Merrett is the owner of Merrett Home Hardware Building Centre on Lansdowne Street West and oversees the Kingan Home Hardware on Simcoe Street in the downtown, the board notes.

He fulfils a board seat left vacant since April when provincial appointee Les Kariunas resigned, citing health reasons. Kariunas had been appointed by the province in February 2020.

The police services board notes Merrett has four decades of business experience along with serving on a number of organizations in the community, including seven years with the Canadian Mental Health Association — Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (HKPR) branch.

“The experience of seven years on the board of directors for the local CMHA has also educated Drew on the many facets of mental health and the realization that it takes a community to have success in this area,” his profile states.

Merrett, a father of four and a grandfather of one, has also volunteered on boards with the following organizations:

Peterborough Northumberland Crime Stoppers

Peterborough Sales and Advertising Club

Peterborough Chamber of Commerce

Community Futures Peterborough

Canadian Mental Health Corporation- HKPR

Merrett will be sworn in for his new role on Nov. 4.

The service is still searching for a new police chief following the retirement of Scott Gilbert in early February. Deputy Chief Tim Farquharson has been acting chief since Gilbert’s departure.