Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Trick and treat: Pointe-Saint-Charles resident hands out free candy and e-cargo bike rides

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 7:29 am
Mathieu Murphy-Perron dressed as a local bridge hands out candy to trick-or-treaters in Pointe-Saint-Charles while letting families try an e-cargo bike. October 31st, 2022. View image in full screen
Mathieu Murphy-Perron dressed as a local bridge hands out candy to trick-or-treaters in Pointe-Saint-Charles while letting families try an e-cargo bike. October 31st, 2022.

A resident of Pointe-Saint-Charles took it upon himself to show people why trading your car for a different set of wheels this Halloween is not a scary thing.

Mathieu Murphy-Perron organized a Halloween trick-or-treat session at Parc des Cheminots where children received their treats from an unexpected place: a cargo bike.

He also offered families a spin on a cargo bike while getting their candy.

“I’m a big fan of these bikes. I like seeing the different uses they could potentially have. A few years back I moved entirely by cargo bikes,” Murphy-Perron said.

Cargo bikes are bicycles designed to transport heavy loads. They vary, with some having two or three wheels, some electrically assisted, and some simply pedal-powered.

Murphy-Perron said he believes the bikes are a perfect alternative to cars and great for families who want to reduce their carbon footprint.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto greenlights pilot project to replace delivery trucks with e-bikes in the Annex

He said that once people try them, they will fall in love with them just like he has.

“These take up no space whatsoever. They’re fun to use and they give you a chance to see the city as you’re moving around and to let your children see the city,” Murphy-Perron said. “I think it’s a great way to reduce the amount of cars in the city.”

Murphy-Perron is not alone in his love for cargo bikes as they have gained popularity in Montreal.

Trending Now

Lamar Timmins, the owner of Allo Vélo Boutique, a bike shop in Griffintown, says that since he brought the first few bikes in to sell in Montreal in 2014, he’s gone from selling four every year to 100 annually.

“With the challenges we’re seeing nowadays — gas prices going up, obviously climate change, how we want to move around in the city, being more active — I think all of this contributes to why a cargo bike is a solution,” Timmins said.

Timmins said the trend of cargo bikes started in Europe but in the past few years, Montrealers have embraced it too — individuals and businesses alike.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: As gas prices spike, Montreal’s bike culture seen as model for rest of the country

“I think Montreal has a really good ecosystem for that because they’re piloting one project called ‘Colibri,’ encouraging all the delivery companies to come into the city with their big trucks and do the final mile by cargo bike,” Timmins said. “That’s something that’s grown significantly.”

“I think people are seeing the value in what a cargo bike can do,” Timmins said.

Timmins said he caters to a lot of businesses that want to transform their fleet into a cargo bike.

“The exciting thing is families that are choosing either not to get a second car or getting rid of their car altogether and going full-on e-cargo bike, bringing kids to the daycare or the grocery store,” Timmins said.

As for Murphy-Perron, he hopes that his Halloween stunt results in fewer cars in his neighbourhood.

“I hope less people choose less cars in the future,” Murphy-Perron said. “It’s not sustainable, as these beautiful machines are.”

Click to play video: 'Montreal North residents ride for more bike paths'
Montreal North residents ride for more bike paths
Advertisement
Montreal trafficMontreal cyclingMontreal bikingMontreal transportAllo Velo BoutiqueE-Cargo BikesMontreal Colibri
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers