Wanted Cobourg man found with drugs, knife: police

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces drug and weapon charges following an incident on Saturday.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:30 p.m. an officer on patrol noticed a man walking on Division Street and recognized him as an individual wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Read more: 3 arrested after drugs, shotgun seized at Peterborough home, firearms from Norwood crash: OPP
Police arrested the man on the strength of the warrant. He was discovered in possession of a knife, $1,000 in cash and a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl. Police place the street value of the drugs at over $28,000.
Cole LeBarge, 31, of Cobourg, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possession of a weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.
LeBarge was held in custody for a bail hearing, police said.
Comments