Wanted Cobourg man found with drugs, knife: police

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces drug and weapon charges following an incident on Saturday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:30 p.m. an officer on patrol noticed a man walking on Division Street and recognized him as an individual wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police arrested the man on the strength of the warrant. He was discovered in possession of a knife, $1,000 in cash and a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl. Police place the street value of the drugs at over $28,000.

Cole LeBarge, 31, of Cobourg, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possession of a weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

LeBarge was held in custody for a bail hearing, police said.