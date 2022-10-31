Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Doug Ford overstates privilege in attempt to avoid testimony at inquiry: commissioner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2022 3:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal judge to hear Ford’s Emergencies Act appeal'
Federal judge to hear Ford’s Emergencies Act appeal
WATCH ABOVE: (Oct. 28) A federal judge will hear Premier Doug Ford’s legal appeal to avoid testifying in the federal Emergencies Act inquiry. Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports.

The commissioner overseeing the Emergencies Act inquiry says Ontario Premier Doug Ford and a top minister have overstated the privilege they enjoy as politicians as they try to get out of testifying at the proceeding.

The Public Order Emergency Commission summoned Ford and then-solicitor general Sylvia Jones last week to testify at the inquiry.

The commission is examining the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to end the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa and Windsor, Ont., last winter.

Trending Now

Read more: Doug Ford exchanges barbs in legislature as pressure to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry grows

Lawyers for Ford and Jones filed an application for judicial review in Federal Court last week that seeks to quash the summons, citing parliamentary privilege.

Ford and Jones argue the summons breaches that privilege by attempting to compel them to testify.

Story continues below advertisement

The commissioner says in documents filed today that the pair’s judicial review application should be dismissed.

“The applicants overstate the extent of the privilege in issue,” the commissioner said in court documents. “There is no blanket privilege to decline to testify; it is only a temporal privilege.”

Doug FordFederal GovernmentFreedom ConvoyProvincial GovernmentEmergencies ActSylvia JonesEmergencies Act inquiryfreedom convoy protestsPublic Order Emergency CommissionDoug Ford Emergencies Act
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers