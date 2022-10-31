Hamiltonian wins $3 million in OLG instant scratch game

See more sharing options

A Hamiltonian who’s been playing the lottery for three decades has picked up her first big win collecting $3 million in an OLG instant win game.

Magdolna Kovac, who bought her game card at the Big Bee on Upper Gage Avenue, was a winner with $3 Million Prestige, which typically has odds of around 1 in 6 million for picking up the top prize.

“When I told my husband he thought I was losing it,” Magdolna said.

“I started to cry when I told him because it was overwhelming. It’s slowly starting to feel real.”

Kovac says following her win, her grandchildren won’t have to worry about where money for their education will come from.