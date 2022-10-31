Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hamiltonian wins $3 million in OLG instant scratch game

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 5:50 pm
Magdolna Kovac of Hamilton has pocketed a couple million after winning with the Instant $3 million Prestige scratch game. View image in full screen
Magdolna Kovac of Hamilton has pocketed a couple million after winning with the Instant $3 million Prestige scratch game. OLG

A Hamiltonian who’s been playing the lottery for three decades has picked up her first big win collecting $3 million in an OLG instant win game.

Magdolna Kovac, who bought her game card at the Big Bee on Upper Gage Avenue, was a winner with $3 Million Prestige, which typically has odds of around 1 in 6 million for picking up the top prize.

“When I told my husband he thought I was losing it,” Magdolna said.

Read more: Powerball jackpot swells to US$1 billion for Halloween night draw

“I started to cry when I told him because it was overwhelming. It’s slowly starting to feel real.”

Trending Now

Kovac says following her win, her grandchildren won’t have to worry about where money for their education will come from.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Lecce says he doesn’t ‘believe’ government could have met CUPE’s demands'
Lecce says he doesn’t ‘believe’ government could have met CUPE’s demands
LotteryOlgOntario LotteryUpper Gage Avenuehamilton lottery winnerhamilton lottery3 million prestigemagdolna kovacontario lotteries
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers