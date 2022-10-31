Menu

Economy

Tentative agreement reached between BC Public Service Agency and Professional Employees Association

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 2:30 pm
B.C. psychologists and other workers with the Professional Employees Association have agreed to a tentative deal with the B.C. government. View image in full screen
B.C. psychologists and other workers with the Professional Employees Association have agreed to a tentative deal with the B.C. government. File

A tentative agreement has been reached for nearly 1,300 workers in B.C., including foresters, engineers, geoscientists and psychologists.

The BC Public Service Agency and the Professional Employees Association have reached a tentative agreement under the province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The agreement was reached after 28 days at the table.

Read more: B.C. makes seismic shift in funding model to retain, attract more family doctors

“The main highlights of the tentative agreement are general wage increases, as well as increases to the top step,” Professional Employees Association staff said in a release.

“These were the two main priorities that were identified by members during the extensive consultation that was conducted prior to bargaining.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BCGEU ratifies collective agreement with province

Voting on the ratification of the tentative agreement will begin on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. and close on Nov. 22, according to the association.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Finance, negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support the B.C. government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the province’s continued economic recovery efforts.

BCBC governmentB.C. governmentBC Public Service AgencyBC workersProfessional Employees AssociationBC union deal
