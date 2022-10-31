Tentative agreement reached between BC Public Service Agency and Professional Employees Association

See more sharing options

A tentative agreement has been reached for nearly 1,300 workers in B.C., including foresters, engineers, geoscientists and psychologists.

The BC Public Service Agency and the Professional Employees Association have reached a tentative agreement under the province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The agreement was reached after 28 days at the table.

“The main highlights of the tentative agreement are general wage increases, as well as increases to the top step,” Professional Employees Association staff said in a release.

“These were the two main priorities that were identified by members during the extensive consultation that was conducted prior to bargaining.”

Voting on the ratification of the tentative agreement will begin on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. and close on Nov. 22, according to the association.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Finance, negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support the B.C. government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the province’s continued economic recovery efforts.