Impaired driving arrests in Peterborough, Cavan-Monaghan

Police in Peterborough, Ont., report a pair of impaired driving arrests on the weekend.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, in one incident around 11 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Syer Line and Tapley 1/4 Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township.
Police determined the driver was impaired and also driving while prohibited.
A 43-year-old Cavan-Monaghan Township man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of operation while prohibited and failure to comply with a probation order.
Police say the man’s vehicle was impounded for 45 days. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 29.
Drive-thru arrest
On Friday around 9:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspected impaired driving in the drive thru of a business along Park Street North and Albert Street.
When officers arrived, they noticed the vehicle leaving the parking lot and conducted a traffic stop.
Police determined the driver was impaired and was suspended from driving.
A 36-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with impaired driving and driving while under suspension.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 16.
