Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving arrests in Peterborough, Cavan-Monaghan

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 1:48 pm
Police in Peterborough made a pair of impaired driving arrests on the weekend. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough made a pair of impaired driving arrests on the weekend. The Canadian Press file

Police in Peterborough, Ont., report a pair of impaired driving arrests on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in one incident around 11 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Syer Line and Tapley 1/4 Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Police determined the driver was impaired and also driving while prohibited.

Read more: Crash through County 28 roundabout south of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

A 43-year-old Cavan-Monaghan Township man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of operation while prohibited and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say the man’s vehicle was impounded for 45 days. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Drive-thru arrest

On Friday around 9:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspected impaired driving in the drive thru of a business along Park Street North and Albert Street.

Trending Now

When officers arrived, they noticed the vehicle leaving the parking lot and conducted a traffic stop.

Police determined the driver was impaired and was suspended from driving.

A 36-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with impaired driving and driving while under suspension.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 16.

Click to play video: 'Video shows Peel police attempting to stop alleged impaired driver'
Video shows Peel police attempting to stop alleged impaired driver
Advertisement
Impaired DrivingPeterborough Police ServiceDrunk DrivingCavan Monaghan TownshipPeterborough impairedpeterborough crashPeterborough impaired driving
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers