Crime

Peterborough County OPP make impaired, stunt driving arrests on weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 11:54 am
A vehicle was clocked travelling 175 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Hwy. 7 in Peterborough County on Oct. 30. View image in full screen
A vehicle was clocked travelling 175 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Hwy. 7 in Peterborough County on Oct. 30. Peterborough County OPP

OPP made several impaired and stunt driving arrests throughout Peterborough County over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 10 p.m., OPP stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: Crash through County 28 roundabout south of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

Gregory Tedford, 50, of the Municipality of Trent Lakes, was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor and cannabis readily available, speeding, and driving without insurance.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 8.

Stunt driving

Peterborough County OPP made several stunt driving arrests. In each incident the driver had their licence suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days:

On Oct. 30:

  • Around 3:30 p.m., officers clocked a 51-year-old Asphodel-Norwood Township driver travelling 175 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on County Road 40 in Douro-Dummer Twp. The accused will appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 12.
  • Around 2:30 p.m., a 26-year-old Mississauga driver was clocked travelling 180 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. The driver will appear in court on Dec. 6.

On Oct 29:

  • Around 2 p.m. a 38-year-old Tweed, Ont., driver was clocked travelling 157 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. The driver was also charged with having cannabis readily available. A court appearance is scheduled Dec. 12.
