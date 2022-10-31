Peterborough County OPP make impaired, stunt driving arrests on weekend

See more sharing options

OPP made several impaired and stunt driving arrests throughout Peterborough County over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 10 p.m., OPP stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Gregory Tedford, 50, of the Municipality of Trent Lakes, was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor and cannabis readily available, speeding, and driving without insurance.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 8.

Stunt driving

Peterborough County OPP made several stunt driving arrests. In each incident the driver had their licence suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days:

On Oct. 30:

Around 3:30 p.m., officers clocked a 51-year-old Asphodel-Norwood Township driver travelling 175 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on County Road 40 in Douro-Dummer Twp. The accused will appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 12.

Around 2:30 p.m., a 26-year-old Mississauga driver was clocked travelling 180 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. The driver will appear in court on Dec. 6.

On Oct 29: