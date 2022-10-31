Quinte West OPP investigate theft of puppies

Police in Quinte West are investigating the theft of a litter of puppies.
Ontario Provincial Police say the puppies were nabbed during a recent break-and-enter at an apartment on Ontario Street.
According to police, the break-and-enter happened on Oct. 24 sometime between noon and 2 p.m. while the adult dog was left abandoned.
Read more: Bargaining talks moving slowly between Queen’s University, faculty
Read More
The seven missing puppies are described as a Cane Corso breed and are about two months old. The litter consists of four females and three males.
Trending Now
The puppies have varied markings including black brindle and brindle with white markings.
Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Stranger Things, Marvel leading the way for Halloween costumes in Kingston, Ont.,
Comments