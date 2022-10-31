Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quinte West OPP investigate theft of puppies

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 11:18 am
Police in Quinte West are seeking a stolen litter of puppies. View image in full screen
Police in Quinte West are seeking a stolen litter of puppies. OPP

Police in Quinte West are investigating the theft of a litter of puppies.

Ontario Provincial Police say the puppies were nabbed during a recent break-and-enter at an apartment on Ontario Street.

According to police, the break-and-enter happened on Oct. 24 sometime between noon and 2 p.m. while the adult dog was left abandoned.

Read more: Bargaining talks moving slowly between Queen’s University, faculty

The seven missing puppies are described as a Cane Corso breed and are about two months old. The litter consists of four females and three males.

Trending Now

The puppies have varied markings including black brindle and brindle with white markings.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Stranger Things, Marvel leading the way for Halloween costumes in Kingston, Ont.,'
Stranger Things, Marvel leading the way for Halloween costumes in Kingston, Ont.,
OPPOntario Provincial PolicePuppiesQuinte WestTrentonLitterStolen PuppiesCane Corso
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers