Crime

Suspect, 19, charged with murder in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man. stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 10:40 am
Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP. File / Global News

A 38-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing early Saturday in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to a Josse Street home just after 1 a.m., where they found the victim dead. Sebastian Johnston has been charged with second-degree murder.

Read more: Woman, 18, faces murder charge in Powerview, Man. vehicle-pedestrian crash

Johnston will appear in a Winnipeg courtroom Monday.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Rural Manitoba homicides on the rise
RCMPHomicideStabbingManitoba RCMPcrime in ManitobaManitoba homicidePowerview RCMP
