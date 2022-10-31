Suspect, 19, charged with murder in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man. stabbing

A 38-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing early Saturday in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man.
Manitoba RCMP said they were called to a Josse Street home just after 1 a.m., where they found the victim dead. Sebastian Johnston has been charged with second-degree murder.
Read more: Woman, 18, faces murder charge in Powerview, Man. vehicle-pedestrian crash
Read More
Johnston will appear in a Winnipeg courtroom Monday.
Trending Now
RCMP continue to investigate.
Rural Manitoba homicides on the rise
Comments