Suspect, 19, charged with murder in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man. stabbing

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 38-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing early Saturday in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to a Josse Street home just after 1 a.m., where they found the victim dead. Sebastian Johnston has been charged with second-degree murder.

Johnston will appear in a Winnipeg courtroom Monday.

RCMP continue to investigate.