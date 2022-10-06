Woman, 18, faces murder charge in Powerview, Man. vehicle-pedestrian crash

An 18-year-old woman from Fort Alexander, Man., has been charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon in connection with a June 3 homicide in Powerview-Pine Falls.
Police said the woman was arrested Tuesday and will appear in a Winnipeg courtroom Thursday.
Another suspect, 15, was previously arrested and charged with the same offences after police determined she was driving a vehicle that intentionally struck two pedestrians on a trail near Dupont Street in the community.
One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The RCMP continues to investigate.
