Crime

Woman, 18, faces murder charge in Powerview, Man. vehicle-pedestrian crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 2:39 pm
Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP. File / Global News

An 18-year-old woman from Fort Alexander, Man., has been charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon in connection with a June 3 homicide in Powerview-Pine Falls.

Police said the woman was arrested Tuesday and will appear in a Winnipeg courtroom Thursday.

Read more: Sagkeeng teen accused of intentionally hitting pedestrians with car, faces murder charge

Another suspect, 15, was previously arrested and charged with the same offences after police determined she was driving a vehicle that intentionally struck two pedestrians on a trail near Dupont Street in the community.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba teens face second-degree murder charges' Manitoba teens face second-degree murder charges
Manitoba teens face second-degree murder charges – Jun 7, 2022
