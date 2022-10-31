Kingston man charged with second-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston charged a man in relation to an incident involving a dead person near Collins Bay and Bath roads in Kingston on Friday night.

The Kingston Police criminal investigations unit deemed the incident to be a murder.

Charged is 58-year-old Anthony Whitlock of Kingston.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward to Det. Const. Amanda Smith at 613-549-4660 ext. 6292 or by email at asmith@kingstonpolice.ca.