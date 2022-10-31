Potential strike by Ontario education workers won’t affect Waterloo public schools

Send this page to someone via email

While some Ontario education support workers could be headed to the picket lines as early as Friday, that won’t affect students at Waterloo public schools.

The Waterloo Region District School Board announced on Sunday that if there is a potential job action, it would not be affected.

“It is important to note that there are no Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) employees who are members of the CUPE bargaining group,” a letter to parents read.

“As a result, these interruptions will not impact the day-to-day experience of WRDSB students at school, or their transportation. Students will continue to be supported in all aspects of their learning.”

Global News has reached out to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board for information on how a potential strike might affect it.

The Ontario government was served notice by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers, that a “full withdrawal of services” will take place on Nov. 4 if the two sides can’t agree on a new contract.

The union will be in a legal position to strike on Thursday but the two sides are expected to meet for mediation for three days this week, Tuesday through Thursday.

— with files from Global News’ Colin D’Mello & Isaac Callan