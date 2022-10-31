Menu

Canada

Potential strike by Ontario education workers won’t affect Waterloo public schools

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 9:14 am
An empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, March 23, 2020. Newfoundland and Labrador's plan for the upcoming school year aims to maximize in-class attendance with the option for schools to return to remote learning if COVID-19 risk increases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
An empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, March 23, 2020. Newfoundland and Labrador's plan for the upcoming school year aims to maximize in-class attendance with the option for schools to return to remote learning if COVID-19 risk increases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

While some Ontario education support workers could be headed to the picket lines as early as Friday, that won’t affect students at Waterloo public schools.

The Waterloo Region District School Board announced on Sunday that if there is a potential job action, it would not be affected.

Read more: Ontario education workers could go on strike on Nov. 4

“It is important to note that there are no Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) employees who are members of the CUPE bargaining group,” a letter to parents read.

“As a result, these interruptions will not impact the day-to-day experience of WRDSB students at school, or their transportation. Students will continue to be supported in all aspects of their learning.”

Click to play video: 'CUPE serves province with strike notice for Ontario education workers'
CUPE serves province with strike notice for Ontario education workers

Global News has reached out to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board for information on how a potential strike might affect it.

Read more: Mediated contract negotiations between government and CUPE break down ahead of strike deadline

The Ontario government was served notice by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers, that a “full withdrawal of services” will take place on Nov. 4 if the two sides can’t agree on a new contract.

The union will be in a legal position to strike on Thursday but the two sides are expected to meet for mediation for three days this week, Tuesday through Thursday.

— with files from Global News’ Colin D’Mello & Isaac Callan 

