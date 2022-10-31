Menu

Metrolinx adds express GO train service on Lakeshore line between Toronto, Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 9:27 am
Metrolinx says some Toronto-area stations will be bypassed on some Lakeshore line roiutes to shorten travel times between Toronto and Hamilton. View image in full screen
Metrolinx says some Toronto-area stations will be bypassed on some Lakeshore line roiutes to shorten travel times between Toronto and Hamilton. Global News

More weekday rush hour Go Train express trips have been added to the Lakeshore line as of Monday monring.

Metrolinx says the express routes will bypass Exhibition, Mimco, Long Branch and Port Credit stations on their way to Union Station from Hamilton.

Two additional Monday through Friday eastbound trips will depart Hamilton GO Centre at 5:51 a.m. and 6:21 a.m., arriving at Union Station at 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the additional westbound trips will depart Union Station at 3:47 p.m. and 5:47 p.m., arriving at Hamilton GO Centre at 4:58 p.m. and 6:58 p.m.

The transit agency says the change will shorten trips by about 20 minutes out of Hamilton.

Stops will continue to be made by the route in Burlington, Oakville and Mississauga.

Read more: GO Transit union says it will strike if members reject Metrolinx offer

The changes have altered some existing Lakeshore West service, including the 5:30 p.m. westbound trip from Union Station to Hamilton GO Centre, which now departs 30 minutes earlier at 5 p.m., making all stops, and arriving at Hamilton GO Centre at 6:24 p.m.

The 5 p.m. westbound trip from Union Station to Niagara Falls will depart 30 minutes later, at 5:30 p.m., arriving at Niagara Falls GO at 8:05 p.m.

There is no GO train service at St. Catharines station until spring 2023 due to track work.

Starting Oct. 31, and weekends, starting Nov. 5, weekday trips on the Lakeshore will see some time adjustments for westbound departures from Port Credit GO, with trips departing one minute later.

On weekends, eastbound trips from Niagara Falls will also be adjusted, with both trips departing three minutes later.

