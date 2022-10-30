Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Around 20 collisions, accidents shut down Highway 93 North near Jasper

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 7:30 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Highway 93 North between Jasper and Lake Louise is “currently impassable” Sunday evening due to multiple collisions, according to RCMP.

“Currently crews are responding to approximately 20 vehicles involved in collisions or slid off of the road due to winter driving conditions near Peyto Lake,” an RCMP news release reads.

Trending Now

Police are advising drivers to take alternative routes at this time and cannot estimate when the roads will be cleared and open again.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

RCMPAlberta RCMPJasperroad closuresAlberta trafficLake LouiseHighway 93Highway 93 conditionsMultiple collisionsAlberta highway road closureshighway 93 accidentsHighway 93 Northhighway 93 north closed
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers