Around 20 collisions, accidents shut down Highway 93 North near Jasper

Highway 93 North between Jasper and Lake Louise is “currently impassable” Sunday evening due to multiple collisions, according to RCMP.

“Currently crews are responding to approximately 20 vehicles involved in collisions or slid off of the road due to winter driving conditions near Peyto Lake,” an RCMP news release reads.

Police are advising drivers to take alternative routes at this time and cannot estimate when the roads will be cleared and open again.

There are no reported injuries at this time.