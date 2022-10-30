Saskatoon hockey team hosts haunted mansion to raise funds

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s Sonic Aces hockey team is raising funds through a haunted mansion at Pink Bar and Lounge, where the team has taken over the building from Oct. 29 to 30.

“We figured it would be a great opportunity for us to put on an all-ages event, get our boys involved and have some fun the weekend before Halloween,” said Tammy Haas, Sonic Aces Hockey Team Manager.

Each person pays $10 for entry, popcorn, cotton candy, and a pop. All the profits made are going towards the hockey team.

“All families that come through not only get a scary experience, but they get a nice treat afterward to sit down and kind of decompress after getting scared,” said Haas.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the team are the main scarers in the mansion, which at least one teammate says he’s enjoying doing.

“So people are going to be distracted, and then I’m under the table and I’ll have a chainsaw and scare them,” said Ethan Haas.

However, he does make sure everyone is having a good time.

“I just like how when people are going through, they can have a fun experience from us scaring them,” said Ethan.

The Sonic Aces manager says she thinks the weekend was a success.

“It’s been fun work, so everybody’s having a really good time. I think the kids are coming out pretty happy,” said Tammy.

This was their first year doing a haunted mansion and the team hopes to do something similar next year.