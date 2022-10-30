Menu

Canada

Saskatoon hockey team hosts haunted mansion to raise funds

By Emily-May Simmonds Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 6:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Pink Bar and Lounge Haunted Mansion'
Pink Bar and Lounge Haunted Mansion
As the weekend before halloween comes to an end, a haunted mansion in Saskatoon used that time to raise some money. The Sonic Aces Hockey team turned Pink Bar and Lounge into a haunted mansion.

Saskatoon’s Sonic Aces hockey team is raising funds through a haunted mansion at Pink Bar and Lounge, where the team has taken over the building from Oct. 29 to 30.

“We figured it would be a great opportunity for us to put on an all-ages event, get our boys involved and have some fun the weekend before Halloween,” said Tammy Haas, Sonic Aces Hockey Team Manager.

Read more: Up for a spooky stroll? Here are the 12 best ghost tours in Canada

Each person pays $10 for entry, popcorn, cotton candy, and a pop. All the profits made are going towards the hockey team.

“All families that come through not only get a scary experience, but they get a nice treat afterward to sit down and kind of decompress after getting scared,” said Haas.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the team are the main scarers in the mansion, which at least one teammate says he’s enjoying doing.

“So people are going to be distracted, and then I’m under the table and I’ll have a chainsaw and scare them,” said Ethan Haas.

Read more: Halloween horror: Why some people like getting spooked while others don’t

However, he does make sure everyone is having a good time.

“I just like how when people are going through, they can have a fun experience from us scaring them,” said Ethan.

The Sonic Aces manager says she thinks the weekend was a success.

“It’s been fun work, so everybody’s having a really good time. I think the kids are coming out pretty happy,” said Tammy.

This was their first year doing a haunted mansion and the team hopes to do something similar next year.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

