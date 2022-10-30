Historic home in Kelowna, B.C. sits in limbo after recent fire

Send this page to someone via email

A historic Kelowna, B.C., home that suffered significant damage in a fire two weeks ago is sitting in limbo.

On October 20, a roof fire that officials have now deemed accidental in nature broke out around 7:30 p.m.

The roof has not been repaired or covered, so the home is exposed to the elements. Now, it’s a battle against time as winter swiftly approaches.

“The roof must be covered one way or another,” said Kelowna heritage advocate Peter Chataway.

“It’s the most effective way to protect it — roofs are very important in heritage (homes). They’re the most important because they protect everything underneath them.”

The property has yet to be appraised, so the cost to restore the home is unknown.

However, Alasdair Smith, a Kelowna heritage carpenter, says the fact the structure is still standing is a good indicator that the home can be restored.

“There’s a lot of holes on the roof and that will compromise anything that’s left inside very quickly, indeed,” said Smith.

“So that’s the major concern there, is to cover that up. But once that’s done, I’ve yet to come across a building that couldn’t be repaired if the will is there to actually do it.”

The Jennens House is listed on the City of Kelowna’s heritage register. The Jennens family commissioned the home in the 1930s and it has remained in the family ever since.

“Everybody in the community is devastated,” said Chataway.

“And we’re all feeling for the owner, Mr. Jennens, because this is a big shock for everybody. And we just really support him in this project to get it restored.”

There is no timeline as to when the home will be assessed and the restoration process will begin.