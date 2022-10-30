Menu

Canada

Canadian among injured in Halloween stampede that killed over 150 in South Korea

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2022 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Witnesses describe ‘out of control’ South Korea Halloween deadly stampede'
Witnesses describe ‘out of control’ South Korea Halloween deadly stampede
Witnesses described chaotic scenes from the deadly stampede that killed at least 149 people in the South Korean capital Seoul when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area on Saturday night.

Global Affairs says a Canadian was among those injured in a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people in Seoul, South Korea.

The federal department says Canadian officials are in touch with local authorities to gather more information and provide consular assistance to those affected.

It says no further information can be released about the person who was hurt due to privacy considerations.

Read more: South Korea declares national mourning period after Halloween stampede

South Korean officials have said at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, were trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in the nightlife district of Itaewon.

Trending Now

Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night for the festivities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined other international leaders in offering condolences to South Korea Saturday following the deadly stampede.

“I’m thinking of everyone affected by this tragedy, and wishing a fast and full recovery to those who were injured,” Trudeau said in a tweet.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

