World

Climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur display in Germany

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 30, 2022 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Just Stop Oil protester glues head to ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’ painting'
Just Stop Oil protester glues head to ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’ painting
On Thursday, three climate activists were arrested by Dutch police after a protest that targeted Johannes Vermeer’s painting Girl With a Pearl Earring at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague, Netherlands. "I really wanted to see my favourite painting, 'The Girl with the Pearl Earring', but the room is unfortunately closed and I think there’s some tomato hanging down by her ear now," one fan told Dutch network RTL Nieuws outside the museum.

Two environmental activists glued themselves to a dinosaur display at Berlin’s Natural History Museum on Sunday to protest what they said was the German government’s failure to properly address the threat of climate change.

The women used superglue to attach themselves to poles holding up the skeleton of a large four-legged dinosaur that lived tens of millions of years ago.

“Unlike the dinosaurs, we hold our fate in our own hands,” protester Caris Connell, 34, said as museum visitors milled around the display. “Do we want to go extinct like the dinosaurs, or do we want to survive?”

Read more: Climate protestors pelt $110M Monet painting with mashed potatoes

Fellow activist Solvig Schinkoethe, 42, said that as a mother of four she feared the consequences of the climate crisis.

“This peaceful resistance is the means we have chosen to protect our children from the government’s deadly ignorance,” she said.

The museum didn’t immediately comment on the protest.

The activists were part of the group Uprising of the Last Generation, which has staged numerous demonstrations in recent months, including blocking streets and throwing mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting.

Click to play video: 'Climate activists ‘cake’ King Charles wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London'
Climate activists ‘cake’ King Charles wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London
Climate Change, Dinosaur, Climate Activist, Environmental activists, climate activist protest, environmental activist protest, German climate activist
© 2022 The Canadian Press

