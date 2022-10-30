Man killed in Toronto east end daylight shooting named by police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police have named the man killed in a daylight shooting on Friday.

Officers were called to Danforth and Byron avenues, just east of Donlands Avenue, at around 3:15 p.m. Friday for reports that a person had been shot.

Police said a man had been pronounced dead at the scene despite officers and paramedics performing life-saving measures.

Three men were seen fleeing the scene in a grey SUV, according to police.

On Sunday, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Asadullah Ghani from Toronto.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.