Man killed in Toronto east end daylight shooting named by police

Toronto police have named the man killed in a daylight shooting on Friday.
Officers were called to Danforth and Byron avenues, just east of Donlands Avenue, at around 3:15 p.m. Friday for reports that a person had been shot.
Police said a man had been pronounced dead at the scene despite officers and paramedics performing life-saving measures.
Three men were seen fleeing the scene in a grey SUV, according to police.
On Sunday, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Asadullah Ghani from Toronto.
Police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
