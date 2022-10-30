Menu

Crime

Man killed in Toronto east end daylight shooting named by police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 10:59 am
One person has died following a shooting near Danforth and Donlands avenues on Oct. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
One person has died following a shooting near Danforth and Donlands avenues on Oct. 28, 2022. Tyler Thornley / Global News

Toronto police have named the man killed in a daylight shooting on Friday.

Officers were called to Danforth and Byron avenues, just east of Donlands Avenue, at around 3:15 p.m. Friday for reports that a person had been shot.

Police said a man had been pronounced dead at the scene despite officers and paramedics performing life-saving measures.

Read more: 1 dead after daylight shooting in Toronto’s east end

Three men were seen fleeing the scene in a grey SUV, according to police.

On Sunday, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Asadullah Ghani from Toronto.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

