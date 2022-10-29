40-storey tower proposed for downtown Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-storey tower is being proposed for downtown Kelowna, with the developer seeking to build on four vacant lots.

Ridge North America, a real estate and property development company in Kelowna, is proposing two developments to be built on either side of Harvey Avenue.

The proposal includes a low-rise building at the former McDonald’s restaurant, and a tower on the other side of Harvey, at the former Husky gas station and current Impark parking lot.

For the 40-storey tower, the plans include residential and retail space plus 285 parking spots. The building would feature 327 housing units total, made up of 66 studio units, 105 one-bedroom units, 123 two-bedroom units and 33 three-bedroom units.

For the low-rise building, the six-storey construction would have 70 rental units total comprised of 17 one-bedroom units, 27 two-bedroom units and 26 three-bedroom units.

Rezoning and variance applications would have to be approved by the city.

The proposal can be accessed on the City of Kelowna’s website.