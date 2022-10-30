Menu

Crime

Man arrested after body found in Kingston’s west end, deemed a homicide

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 9:14 am
Click to play video: 'Kingston Homicide'
Kingston Homicide
Kingston police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday the 28th of October

OPP responded to a call about a body found in the area of Bath Road and Collins Bay Road around 11:55 p.m. Friday night. The death is being deemed a homicide and police have arrested a 58-year-old man.

Read more: Kingston Police Investigate first homicide of year

Officers are investigating two locations, including the Legion on Bath Road, where the body was found, as well as the Amherstview golf course.

While they confirm both locations are connected to the incident, it is unclear what that connection is.

Police are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.

