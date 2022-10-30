Man arrested after body found in Kingston’s west end, deemed a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

OPP responded to a call about a body found in the area of Bath Road and Collins Bay Road around 11:55 p.m. Friday night. The death is being deemed a homicide and police have arrested a 58-year-old man.

Officers are investigating two locations, including the Legion on Bath Road, where the body was found, as well as the Amherstview golf course.

While they confirm both locations are connected to the incident, it is unclear what that connection is.

Police are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.