Canada

Search continues for one-month-old child missing in Laval, Que. river since Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2022 3:31 pm
Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left in a car
Searchers resumed their efforts to find a missing one-month-old child on Saturday, a day after the vehicle in which the infant was travelling drove into a river in Laval, Que.

City police spokeswoman Erika Landry said provincial police divers and a helicopter joined the search Saturday, supplementing boats from the local fire department.

Provincial police divers and a helicopter joined the search Saturday.
Provincial police divers and a helicopter joined the search Saturday. Global News
People who live along the Mille-Iles river, which divides the island city of Laval from the mainland to the north and east, are being asked to look for the boy along the riverbanks, she said, adding that current may have carried him several kilometres.

Police still have some hope that the baby will be found alive, she said.

READ MORE: What happened to Marilyn Bergeron? Family of Quebec girl who disappeared 14 years ago believes she may still be alive in Ontario

“Of course, we have a little hope, unfortunately, the time is against us, the more time passes, the more the chances go down,” she said in an interview Saturday.

The boy was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the river shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday.

The woman and the girl were rescued, Landry said. The woman, who is in her 30s, remains in hospital, while the other child was released Friday evening.

Landry said police don’t know why the vehicle entered the water and violent crime investigators will meet with the mother when her health allows.

