Car fled wrong way down York Street in Toronto hit-and-run, police say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said they responded to a collision in the area of Adelaide Street West and York Street at around 10:47 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Police said a car was travelling in the wrong direction along one-way Adelaide Street when the driver struck a pedestrian crossing the road.

The driver fled the scene driving south along York Street, which only allows cars to drive northbound, police alleged.

The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.