Crime

Car fled wrong way down York Street in Toronto hit-and-run, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 1:21 pm
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said they responded to a collision in the area of Adelaide Street West and York Street at around 10:47 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Police said a car was travelling in the wrong direction along one-way Adelaide Street when the driver struck a pedestrian crossing the road.

Read more: Cyclist rushed to trauma centre after Brampton collision

The driver fled the scene driving south along York Street, which only allows cars to drive northbound, police alleged.

The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

