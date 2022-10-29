Menu

Tech

Users will be able to choose between different versions of Twitter: Elon Musk

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 29, 2022 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Elon Musk shakes up social media in Twitter takeover'
Elon Musk shakes up social media in Twitter takeover
WATCH: Elon Musk shakes up social media in Twitter takeover

Twitter users could in future choose a version of the social media platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets, Elon Musk, the new owner of the company, said in a tweet on Saturday.

“Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Elon Musk takes over Twitter amid mixed reactions from politicians, the public'
Elon Musk takes over Twitter amid mixed reactions from politicians, the public

“The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback,” he added.

Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content moderation council “with widely diverse viewpoints.” No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes, he added.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Clelia Oziel)

© 2022 Reuters

