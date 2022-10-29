Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Toronto senior, stomping on kippah

See more sharing options

A man has been arrested in Toronto following a hate crime investigation, police say.

Toronto police said the incident happened on Wednesday in the Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street area.

Investigators said a 70-year-old man was approached by another man and was assaulted. Police say the attack was unprovoked.

Officers said the man’s kippah fell to the ground and the suspect allegedly began stomping on it, yelling racial slurs.

The incident is being investigated as hate-motivated after consultation with the specialized hate crime unit, police said.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Khristoff Gordon of no fixed address. He was charged with assault and mischief, according to police.

He will appear in court on Monday.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues