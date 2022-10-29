Menu

Crime

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Toronto senior, stomping on kippah

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 10:24 am
Suspect sought in a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation near Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street. View image in full screen
Suspect sought in a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation near Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street. Provided / Toronto Police

A man has been arrested in Toronto following a hate crime investigation, police say.

Toronto police said the incident happened on Wednesday in the Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street area.

Investigators said a 70-year-old man was approached by another man and was assaulted. Police say the attack was unprovoked.

Officers said the man’s kippah fell to the ground and the suspect allegedly began stomping on it, yelling racial slurs.

Read more: Toronto police looking for suspect after senior assaulted, Kippah stomped on

The incident is being investigated as hate-motivated after consultation with the specialized hate crime unit, police said.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Khristoff Gordon of no fixed address. He was charged with assault and mischief, according to police.

He will appear in court on Monday.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

CrimeToronto PoliceTPSDufferin StreetWilson AvenueToronto Hate CrimeKippah
