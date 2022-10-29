Arrests made after 2 overnight stabbings in Toronto, police say

Police are investigating two overnight stabbings in Toronto that occurred during the final hours of Friday evening.
Both stabbings took place inside residences, police said, and both resulted in swift arrests.
The first incident was reported at 10:42 p.m. in the area of Mayall Avenue and Haymarket Road. Police said a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A woman was located at the scene and arrested, police said.
Read more: Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto gym: police
The second incident was reported barely an hour later in the area of King Street West and Cowan Avenue an 11:46 p.m.
Police found one victim with life-threatening injuries who was taken to hospital. A suspect was also located and arrested, officers said.
Comments