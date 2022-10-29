Arrests made after 2 overnight stabbings in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating two overnight stabbings in Toronto that occurred during the final hours of Friday evening.

Both stabbings took place inside residences, police said, and both resulted in swift arrests.

The first incident was reported at 10:42 p.m. in the area of Mayall Avenue and Haymarket Road. Police said a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman was located at the scene and arrested, police said.

The second incident was reported barely an hour later in the area of King Street West and Cowan Avenue an 11:46 p.m.

Police found one victim with life-threatening injuries who was taken to hospital. A suspect was also located and arrested, officers said.

Story continues below advertisement

STABBING:

King St W & Cowan Ave

11:46pm

– occ'd inside apartment

– police attended the scene

– one victim was located with life threatening injuries

– victim was transported to hospital

– suspect was located and arrested#GO2103046

^sw — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 29, 2022

STABBING:

Mayall Ave & Haymarket Rd

10:42pm

– occ'd inside a residence

– police responded and located 1 victim

– man was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries

– woman was arrested on scene #GO2102706

^sw — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 29, 2022