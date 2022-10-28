Menu

Canada

Man walking in middle of road at night hit by vehicle, in hospital: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 7:24 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police say the incident happened Thursday evening, along Rutland Road, and that the man was wearing dark clothing at the time. Global News / File

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries, say Kelowna RCMP, after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the middle of a local road.

According to police, reports came in shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday evening about a man walking in the middle of Rutland Road near Old Vernon Road.

Vehicles were said to be swerving around him, and that he was wearing dark clothing at the time, “making him very difficult for motorists to see.”

Read more: Off-duty Kelowna, B.C. RCMP officer saves elderly man’s life

“The responding officer discovered the male had been struck by a passing vehicle and several members of the public, including the driver, were assisting with medical aid,” said Kelowna RCMP.

An ambulance was called for the unresponsive man, who was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit the man was visibly shaken and was referred to Kelowna Victim Services.

With Halloween approaching on Monday, police are reminding the public to wear reflective clothing after sunset, and to bring a light to ensure one’s safety.

