Amy Lubik returning to Port Moody council after election tie broken by random draw

Send this page to someone via email

The final seat on Port Moody city council has been decided in dramatic fashion, nearly two weeks after the city’s municipal election.

Incumbent Coun. Amy Lubik has been declared the sixth and final member elected to council, after her name was chosen in a random draw.

Saturday’s election finished with Lubik just two votes behind candidate David Stuart for the last council seat.

On Wednesday, a B.C. Provincial Court Judge oversaw a partial recount of the election, that resulted in a tie between the candidates, with each earning 3,597 votes.

2:14 Mayoral candidates tied in B.C. village of Canal Flats

Under B.C.’s Local Government Act, electoral ties are then settled with a draw by lot. Both candidates’ names were written on separate pieces of paper and placed in a container to be drawn.

Story continues below advertisement

The result of that draw saw Lubik’s name selected, and she has been declared the winner.

Lubik, along with mayor-elect Meghan Lahti and the remainder of council will be sworn in on Nov. 1 at the community’s next council meeting.

Lubik is not the only politician to be declared the winner of their election by random draw this year.

In the small eastern B.C. community of Canal Flats, Mark Doherty was declared the new mayor following a draw of lots after he and mayoral challenger Doug Mccutcheon each earned 156 votes.