Politics

Judge dismisses request to recount civic election in Kelowna, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 8:15 pm
A provincial court judge has dismissed a request to recount Kelowna’s civic election results earlier this month. View image in full screen
A provincial court judge has dismissed a request to recount Kelowna’s civic election results earlier this month. Global News File

A request to recount this month’s civic election in Kelowna, B.C., has been turned down.

On Thursday, the provincial court judge dismissed a request from Sacheen Collecutt, a city council candidate who finished 18th out of 32 nominees.

Collecut garnered 3.037 votes, or 1.68 per cent on election night. Ron Cannan had the most votes among council candidates at 16,995 (9.42 per cent) while incumbent Maxine Dehart rounded out the eighth and final spot on council with 11,115 votes (6.16 per cent).

Read more: B.C. municipal election 2022: Kelowna results

On Friday, the City of Kelowna issued a statement on the decision.

“The application from a candidate in the election was based on claims about the vote tabulator units and voting procedures,” said the city. “The court found the application for a recount did not meet the requirements laid out the Local Government Act.

“Some of those reasons included not providing adequate notice of the application, submitting the application documents later than required, along with concerns about some of the content in the affidavits submitted by the applicant.”

Recap of Okanagan election results

“We are confident in our procedures, election experience and the reported results,” said Laura Bentley, the city’s chief election officer.

Council will be sworn in on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre. The event is open to the public.

Council’s first regular meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 14, followed by a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Voter turnout across B.C. dismal
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

