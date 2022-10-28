Toronto police looking for suspect after senior assaulted, Kippah stomped on

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect after a senior was reportedly assaulted and had his Kippah stomped on.

Police said the incident happened on Wednesday in the Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street area.

Investigators said a 70-year-old man was approached by another man and was assaulted. Police say the attack was unprovoked.

Police said the man’s Kippah fell to the ground and the suspect allegedly began stomping on it while also yelling racial slurs.

The suspect is described as 18 to 20 years old, about five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a hood, a blue surgical mask and dark pants.

The incident is being investigated as hate-motivated after consultation with the specialized hate crime unit, police said.

A surveillance photo of the suspect has been released and anyone with information is asked to call police.